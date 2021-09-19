Fire at Auckland factory closes major Auckland roadway

A major road has been closed as firefighters respond to a blaze in Mt Wellington.

Auckland firefighters are responding to a large blaze in Mt Wellington.

Units were called to the Great South Rd address just after 9am today.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the building, which is believed to house a fruit and vegetables warehouse.

"Due to a fire, emergency services have now closed a section of Great South Rd, between Sylvia Park Rd and Vestey Dr, in the Penrose/Mr Wellington area," Auckland Transport has said on Twitter. "Avoid this route or allow extra time for diversions."

The fire is at 801 Great South Rd.

- More to come