A review is to be held into progress on addressing workplace culture and the handling of complaints at Fire and Emergency.

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO announced the decision to hold the independent review this morning.

Current and former workers have raised concerns about Fire and Emergency's culture and complaint handling practices.

They say that there is a lack of accountability for inappropriate behaviour.

The review will independently assess the progress that has been made since the Shaw report in 2019 and identify what is working and what needs to be improved or accelerated in Fire and Emergency's culture change programme.