Cyclone Gabrielle claims another life, the desperate search for victims in cut-off regions continues, and Princess Anne continues her tour of the motu in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The sun is expected to shine across storm-ravaged regions of the North Island this weekend and possibly the rest of the month bringing welcome relief for those suffering the devastating impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle.

For the first time in weeks there are no warnings or watches for any part of the country as a fine spell finally stretches across the entire country with the cyclone no longer affecting New Zealand.

MetService says high pressure will push its way in from the west today clearing out the wet weather and bringing settled conditions to the country across the weekend.

Duty forecaster Lewis Ferris said this weekend the weather looked to be settled around the country which was good news for those affected by the cyclone but not so great for parts of the South Island that were running incredibly dry.

“There’s a little bit of rain for Fiordland on Sunday but it doesn’t make it very far up the country. It’s not until we get until Tuesday, Wednesday when we have another front come in from the southwest which will spread rain across the South Island before reaching the North Island in the middle of next week.

“The good news with that is that the front weakens as it runs up the country so by the time it crosses the country while it will be some unwelcome rain it should just be a short, brief period.”

Plenty of green in this image from space which means plenty of blue skies from the ground. Remaining dregs of the front move off today and all of Aotearoa is in line for a string of settled weather. Your forecast at https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/OhSJM7EmaZ — MetService (@MetService) February 16, 2023

Ferris said across the weekend and into next week it should feel summery in the north.

“It doesn’t really look until that Wednesday period that widespread rain will occur over the North Island.”

“It’s all good news in that regard.”

Auckland could expect to see days of temperatures reaching around a balmy 25C.

Niwa Weather said the fine weather this weekend could see sunny skies overhead for the remainder of the month bringing the first decent summery spell for the storm-ravaged North Island.

☀️ The long-range forecast is brighter!



Higher than normal pressure (🔴) is expected to reduce rainfall chances in the North Island starting on Friday & it could stick around for a week or two.



This will be a welcomed chance for many regions to dry out... pic.twitter.com/wMzZSAg3QK — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 14, 2023

Forecaster WeatherWatch.co.nz said hot temperatures were expected to return to the eastern South Island on Sunday with the mercury set to tip into the 30s.

“Expect highs in the late twenties for the eastern South Island, perhaps even the early thirties in spots. The North Island has very nice temperatures also but a little more pleasant staying in the mid twenties,” the forecaster said.

Ferris said it was now so dry in the South Island that some southern parts were potentially facing their driest summer on record.

Ferris said this summer and this past month had been particularly unusual in terms of the severity of rain and adverse weather.

“We don’t expect all summers to look like this and unlikely to have a run of summers like this.

Once February was finished it was very likely a number of rainfall records would fall, including Whangarei.

He said the northern city had “absolutely smashed” its summer rainfall record with more than a metre of rain since December, almost doubling the previous 600 mm record.















