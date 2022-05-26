The fire-damaged Christchurch Wastewater Treatment Plant in Bromley. Photo / Supplied

Residents living close to the Christchurch Wastewater Treatment Plant will be able to get some financial help from the start of next week.

The Christchurch City Council has today approved a community support package to assist those living nearest to the plant, who have been bearing the brunt of the stench since the fire at the facility in November last year.

From Monday, residents who live within the area bounded by Buckleys and Pages Rds, State Highway 74 and Linwood Ave will be able to apply for $200 through one of four community agencies to help deal with the impacts of the fire.

About 3300 homes are in the area.

"We are grateful that the Bromley Community Centre, The Loft, Ngā Hau E Whā and He Waka Tapu have all been willing to partner with us to ensure the local community gets the support it needs through this exceptionally challenging time," said Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

"Residents can approach any of those agencies to discuss their particular needs and obtain some financial support.

"We want to make the process of getting financial support as easy as possible for residents so all they will need to show is proof of their address, such as a bill with their name and address on it.

"The stench from the plant has really taken its toll on nearby residents and has caused significant distress. We are working as fast as we can to address the issues causing the smell but in the meantime, we need to support the local community."

The council has committed $1 million towards the community support package.

Some of that money could be used to support schools and early learning centres in the immediate area.