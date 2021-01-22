Final canopy installed at Auckland's downtown Ferry Basin

The final canopy is installed at Auckland's Downtown Ferry Basin. Photo / Auckland Transport

An intricately designed canopy referencing the traditional double hulled sea waka has been installed at Auckland's Downtown Ferry Basin.

The canopy ceiling panels were installed overnight on Thursday on the western side of Queens Wharf above the gangway accessing the new ferry pontoons.

The 65m by 15m canopy weighs 105 tonnes and was installed in sections from a floating barge using two cranes. It will provide shelter for up to 250 ferry passengers.

The ceiling panels were designed by artist Maaka Potini. They feature the Ra Matua, Ra Kei design which relates to the sails on the Waka Hourua (traditional Maori double hulled sea waka), Ra Matua (mainsail) and Ra kei (mizzen).

The whole design acknowledges the many migrations to Aotearoa from the Pacific.

The ceiling panels are part of a wider design collaboration between the Downtown Programme.

The inal canopy is craned into position at Aucklands Downtown Ferry Basin. Photo/Auckland Transport

"It's another piece in the rapidly emerging puzzle as elements of the Downtown Programme are completed and returned to the community," said programme director Eric van Essen.

The Ferry Basin Redevelopment project is part of the $350 million Downtown Programme, and will see the creation of six new ferry berths to help accommodate increased passengers numbers.

The new Ferry Basin infrastructure is expected to be open and operational for ferry passengers mid 2021.