Final broadcast for iconic Greymouth building

Demolition of Broadcasting House building in McKay Street, Greymouth. Photo / Anne-Marie Thompson

Demolition of Broadcasting House in Greymouth got under way as diggers ripped open the back walls of the two-storey building.

Old timbers shrieked, steel beams twisted and concrete dissolved in puffs of dust while bystanders, including former and current mayors, watched from Albert St.

Two fire appliances were parked outside the doomed Broadcasting House building in Mackay St as Greymouth’s old radio station had one last hurrah.

Fire engines at Broadcasting House after demolitions triggered a fire alarm. Photo / Meg Fulford

The fire brigade was called after demolition preparations triggered the fire alarm.

Greymouth Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Lee Swinburn said while all power to the doomed building had been cut, the battery back-up to the fire alarm was still operational.

The rear, centre and western parts of the building were systematically collapsed, and the façade to be removed.

A Henry Adams Contracting spokesman said the duration of the work depended on other contractors, who had to remove some cabling, so Albert St would probably be closed on Monday and Tuesday for the exterior wall removal, “all going well”.

Plans have previously been lodged for new retail premises on the site for Noel Leeming.

- Greymouth Star