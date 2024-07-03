Advertisement
Festival director promises ‘unforgettable memories’ as Northern Bass lineup announced

Brodie Stone
By
2 mins to read
Northern Bass has announced a talented lineup.

Northern Bass has announced a talented lineup.

Festival-goers will be keen to start their New Year’s plans now that electronic music festival Northern Bass have announced the first of their lineup.

Ravers will converge on the small settlement of Kaiwaka to camp on a picturesque farm for a true party in a paddock experience to ring in the New Year.

The announcement follows news that award-winning band L.A.B will play Semenoff Stadium on January 25 - alongside Stan Walker, Corrella and Aaradhna.

It adds to the promise of an eventful Northland summer.

A washout festival last year left attendees stranded in flooded tents and had organisers describe it as the “most challenging [event] ever experienced”.

But festival director Gareth Popham said they are determined to ensure attendees are met with a memory-filled experience this time around.

“We are incredibly excited to bring such a talented lineup to Northern Bass this year. Despite last year’s weather challenges, the spirit and energy of our attendees and performers were unmatched.

We can’t wait to create more unforgettable memories together.”

The lineup for Northern Bass will be sure to please those keen for a rave over New Years.
The lineup for Northern Bass will be sure to please those keen for a rave over New Years.

The popular event will kick off on Sunday, December 29 ready to bring in the New Year with some of the biggest names in electronic music.

Headliners announced today are Hybrid Minds and Tempza, Bou, BLive247 and SHY FX. They will be joined by Alix Perez, The Upbeats and Montell 2099, Paige Julia and Issey Cross.

Northern Bass has been a staple part of New Zealand’s music scene for more than a decade and tickets are usually quick to sell out. Tickets went on sale at 7pm last night.

