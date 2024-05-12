A free ferry service has been trialed trialled between the Viaduct Basin and the Wynyard Quarter on Auckland’s waterfront.

A free ferry service has been trialled between the Viaduct Basin and the Wynyard Quarter on Auckland’s waterfront in an effort to entice people back into the once bustling entertainment hotspot.

The ferry takes pedestrians across the Viaduct Harbour to the Wynyard Quarter. Photo / Alex Burton

The closure of the Wynyard Crossing Bridge at the Auckland Viaduct Harbour has created problems for businesses in the Wynyard Quarter with reduced patronage at bars and restaurants in the area.

The bridge has been closed for what is being called preventative maintenance after it ceased to function on several occasions between November 2023 and March this year.

The Wynyard Crossing Bridge will remain in the upright position until repairs are finished to allow marine traffic to pass. Photo / Alex Burton

The work includes a full overhaul of old parts, applying anti-rust coating, and thorough trials and assessments to pre-empt and prevent future technical faults, according to Eke Panuku Development Auckland.

With the bridge remaining upright to allow marine traffic to access the Viaduct Basin pedestrians have a long walk to reach the Wynyard Quarter.

Extra bus services have been scheduled to try to counter the drop-off in foot traffic but the ferry is an extra measure to counter the closure of the bridge which is not expected to reopen until next summer.

Passengers are asked to complete a questionnaire that asks how they rate the service, how safe did they feel on board, how easily did they find it, how quick was it, and would they use it again and recommend the service to friends and family.