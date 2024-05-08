Bula stuck up a tree at the Te Puke Animal Shelter.

A local cat last week found itself very much in the doghouse.

But it had only itself to blame.

Having arrived at work at the Te Puke Animal Shelter one morning last week, and going through her morning routine of letting the dogs out for their exercise, animal shelter operator Rebecca Day got a call from her team leader.

He told her there had been a report of a cat jumping over the fence into the shelter.

“I thought surely not — what cat would willingly jump over our high 2.5m security fence into a shelter full of dogs?

“But sure enough, after walking around the largest exercise yard, calling to a cat that may or may not be in there, I heard the faint cry of a meow.”

The feline fugitive’s name is Bula and he belongs to Amy Moeke.

Back to safety: Bula with Te Puke Animal Shelter operator Rebecca Day.

Before sunrise, Amy’s daughter, Saphire, and her friend Aleyssa had gone for a run.

“Our kitten followed them and jumped the fence into the pound; it had somehow scaled this absolutely massive fence,” says Amy.

Saphire and her friend tried to get Bula to come out but couldn’t, so after taking a photo, they went home to tell the story.

“I don’t think I’d have believed it if I hadn’t seen the photo,” says Amy.

She drove to the shelter and, unsuccessful at cajoling Bula back over the fence, rang Western Bay of Plenty District Council.

Rebecca, too, was still finding it all a bit hard to believe.

She removed the dog that was exercising in the yard and found the cat stuck in one of the trees.

“After about 15 minutes of gentle coaxing and calling I managed to get him down, uninjured and very happy to be down from the tree.”

Amy says although Bula was “a bit traumatised”, he was fine.

“I don’t think he will be jumping that fence again.”