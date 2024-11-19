Advertisement
Woman suffers serious injuries after violent assault in Auckland home, teen charged

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
Police and ambulance were called to a Balmoral Rd, Mt Eden property after a woman was found with injuries this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

A 16-year-old has been charged and a person is in a serious condition after a violent assault in an Auckland home overnight.

Emergency services rushed the victim with life-threatening injuries to Auckland City Hospital after an incident escalated inside a Balmoral home around 2am.

“The victim and offender had met at the Balmoral Road property at around 2am, when an argument occurred between them,” said a police spokesperson.

Police and ambulance were called to a Balmoral Rd property overnight after a female suffered serious injuries in a violent assault. Photo / Hayden Woodward
“At one point the offender was asked to leave, but while doing so the situation escalated.

“The offender forced his way back inside the house and subjected the victim to a violent assault.

“He fled the house in a vehicle, which was seen by a Police unit which had arrived on scene.”

Auckland City crime squad investigating a violent assault in a Balmoral Rd home overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward
The vehicle failed to stop for Police but was soon stopped in the nearby Mt Eden area and the driver arrested.

A spokesperson said a 16-year-old male was due to appear in an Auckland court facing charges including wounding, burglary and failing to stop.

Hato Hone St John was called to the scene about 2am following reports of a woman with serious injuries in the suburb of Epsom.

They transported the woman in serious condition to Auckland City Hospital at 2.15am.

“We responded with two rapid response units and one ambulance,” said a St John Spokesperson.

Police said the victim’s condition had improved, and she was now in a serious but stable condition in Auckland City Hospital.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.

