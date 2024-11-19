Woman suffers serious injuries after violent assault in Auckland home, teen charged

“At one point the offender was asked to leave, but while doing so the situation escalated.

“The offender forced his way back inside the house and subjected the victim to a violent assault.

“He fled the house in a vehicle, which was seen by a Police unit which had arrived on scene.”

Auckland City crime squad investigating a violent assault in a Balmoral Rd home overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The vehicle failed to stop for Police but was soon stopped in the nearby Mt Eden area and the driver arrested.

A spokesperson said a 16-year-old male was due to appear in an Auckland court facing charges including wounding, burglary and failing to stop.

Hato Hone St John was called to the scene about 2am following reports of a woman with serious injuries in the suburb of Epsom.

They transported the woman in serious condition to Auckland City Hospital at 2.15am.

“We responded with two rapid response units and one ambulance,” said a St John Spokesperson.

Police said the victim’s condition had improved, and she was now in a serious but stable condition in Auckland City Hospital.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.