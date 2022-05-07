One person is reportedly seriously injured after a light airplane crash near Feilding.

A plane towing a glider crashed on take-off at Feilding Aerodrome, says Bruce Brownlie, president of the privately-owned airfield.

He told the Herald a pilot on the plane - a Piper Pawnee - has been injured. The glider pilot had "managed to release and return safely".

Brownlie was not at the aerodrome when the incident occurred, but had since arrived.

Emergency services are attending the scene and the Civil Aviation Authority has been notified.

Taonui Rd has been closed and traffic management is in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.