Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Lifestyle
Premium

Feeding Generation Alpha: What will the most opinionated kids on the planet eat next?

10 minutes to read
Kim Knight
By
Kim Knight

Senior Writer

The future is here and it does not love broccoli.

“I hope, when I’m older, I’d be a bit better at eating vegetables,” says James Walton, 9. “I’m not the best right now . .

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.