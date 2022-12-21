Feasting behind bars: What prison inmates will be eating for Christmas dinner

An example of a Christmas Day meal typically served in prison. Photo / Duncan Brown

An example of a Christmas Day meal typically served in prison. Photo / Duncan Brown

Hundreds of prisoners involved in industry training and employment in prison kitchens will be cooking Christmas dinners for their fellow inmates this year.

The dinners will consist of roast chicken, gravy and vegetables for lunch, and roast beef and salad sandwiches for dinner, along with two Christmas mince pies to acknowledge the day.

A vegetarian option will also be available, consisting of crumbed spinach and pumpkin patties for lunch and falafel and salad sandwiches for dinner.

The standard Christmas menu this year will cost $8.61 per prisoner for the day. This includes the normal daily budgeted cost for food of $7.51 for the 2022/23 financial year, plus $1.10 for the two Christmas mince pies.

Deputy National Commissioner Brigid Kean said the meal is the same at all of the 17 prisons Corrections manage nationwide and is similar to what the department has provided on Christmas Day for many years.

“Christmas Day is much the same as any other day in prison, but where possible we offer additional sports and other activities to make the Christmas period special,” said Kean.

She acknowledged that Christmas can often be a difficult time for prisoners, particularly for the families of those in prison.

Throughout December, the children of prisoners have been invited inside so that they read books, make gifts and play games with their mum or dad to celebrate the season.

However, current staffing pressures have meant that some families are not afforded this.

Kean said they have provided people in prison with over 100 additional laptops to facilitate extra AVL visits to attempt to still give them this connection over the holiday period.

The Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility has also been getting in the festive spirit.

Those taking part in the Puppies in Prison programme have made adorable Christmas outfits for dogs they are training in mobility, therapy and companion support in collaboration with Mobility Dogs.

Dogs from the Puppies in Prison programme in their handmade Christmas outfits. Photo / Supplied

Two of the dogs will be celebrating their second birthday on Christmas Day, and the women will be celebrating with them.

Also in the festive spirit, staff at prisons and Community Corrections sites across the country have collected gifts for both the children of prisoners and local charities.

Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility staff and volunteers packed over 500 gift packs for children with mothers in prison. Photo / Supplied

Over 800 gift packages including novels, interactive board games, coloured pencils and stationery, chess sets, and other items have been assembled by volunteers and employees for kids whose mums are in prison.

Over the Christmas season, the men who work in the vegetable garden at Auckland Prison grew and donated 800kg of fresh vegetables.

They are working with the Good Works Trust, a nonprofit food bank, this year and making a one-time donation to the annual Christmas meal at the Auckland City Mission.

Staff from Auckland Prison with some of the over 800 kg of fresh produce they donated to local charities this Christmas. Photo / Supplied.

“Christmas gives people in prison the opportunity to make a difference in their community, which we know provides a sense of purpose and pride. This can be an important step towards a person making positive change in their lives,” said Kean.



