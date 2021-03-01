Fears that Hawke's Bay gang issues could lead to deaths of innocent people

A bar owner left with bullet holes in his business says West Quay is no gang hangout but it's a matter of time before an innocent person is killed because of gang "issues".

Dave Simmonds, owner of West Quay bar Gin Trap, said the remnants of Sunday's West Quay drive-by incident remain visible at his venue, near where two men were shot.

"We got a stray bullet through our glass and a couple of bullets or shrapnel into the side of the building," he said.

"One went through a rather large pane of glass and ended up wedged into the ceiling. I'm unsure if any bullets were found by police, but there were a couple of arrows left after they did forensics on Sunday morning."

Simmonds said despite fears of "gang warfare", the location of the shooting had little relevance.

"I've owned Gin Trap for three years and I haven't had a single issue of this type, but we're starting to see innocent people get in the middle of the issues. And when guns are involved, it's only a matter of time."

Two men were hospitalised with gunshot wounds, one of them a Thirsty Whale Bar staff member, after multiple shots were fired outside the club about 12.30am on Sunday.

Police are no longer carrying firearms, after two arrests were made.

A 27-year-old man appeared in court on Monday charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm and was remanded in custody.

The men, along with another man arrested near Whakatu after a police chase on Monday morning, were also charged with aggravated robbery over an unrelated incident.

Meanwhile, Napier's National Party chairman says he's stunned by public comments from Napier MP Stuart Nash that locals can still "feel safe" in their city.

After the incident, the former Police Minister said such shootings were isolated and Hawke's Bay can still "feel safe".

Napier National Party chairman Ben Simmons said the idea Napier residents can feel safe is "extraordinarily insensitive" to the victims.

Simmons said locals wanted a better resourced police force with effective surveillance and intelligence capabilities, gangs stripped of their firearms, and charges that lead to convictions.

"It's only a matter of time before we see a local fatality, a member of the public or a member of the police, if the growing gang threat is not treated with the respect it deserves."

Pictured is a policeman. A man arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting in West Quay, Napier, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Photo / Paul Taylor

Eastern District Police said in a statement on Tuesday that they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the shooting, but further charges are likely.

Another man arrested with the 27-year-old man near Whakatu after the police chase on Monday morning has been charged with aggravated robbery over an unrelated incident.

The shooting of a Thirsty Whale Bar staff member and another man outside the club about 12.30am on Sunday prompted a significant manhunt around the region. Photo / Supplied

Witnesses on West Quay who were outside licensed premises, including The Thirsty Whale, Gin Trap and Paddy's Irish Bar, and saw the shooting or any related confrontations are asked to contact police.

Police are also seeking video footage.

Phone police on 105 and quote Operation West Quay and/or file number 210301/4406.

Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.