Favona homicide: Murder-accused man aged 33 in court after Mohammed Hakim killed

Police arrested a 33-year-old after a Mohammed Hakim, 72, was killed in Favona this week. Photo / NZME

A 33-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder after a senior citizen was killed in Favona this week.

The South Auckland man appeared at Manukau District Court after the death of Mohammed Hakim, 72.

He has been remanded in custody until October 13.

He has interim name suppression on the basis of mental health issues being investigated.

His next appearance will be at the High Court in Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Gollan earlier said police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the homicide.

"Police are supporting the victim's family at this difficult time and our thoughts are with them as they grieve the loss of a much loved family member," Gollan said.

Hakim was named as the homicide victim this morning.

He died at a property in Favona on Tuesday evening.

Earlier this morning, police announced a man in his 30s was charged with Hakim's murder.

Police were called to an address in the area on Tuesday evening.

Gollan, of Counties Manukau Police, said officers were helping the family involved.

The circumstances of the death or whether Hakim and the man charged are known to each other have not been revealed by police at this stage.

A post mortem was carried out yesterday.