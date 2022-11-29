Favona homicide: Judge rules on insanity plea

Police arrested the 33-year-old after the killing in Favona, South Auckland. Photo / NZME

Police arrested the 33-year-old after the killing in Favona, South Auckland. Photo / NZME

A man charged for the 2021 killing of a South Auckland grandfather has been found not guilty by reason of insanity and can now be named.

Farish Zaid Khan was arrested and charged with murder shortly after the death of 72-year-old Mohammed Hakim at a property in Favona on September 21, 2021.

Khan, 33, stood in the dock at the Auckland High Court this morning with short-cropped hair and wearing a grey T-shirt.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald said reports by two health assessors agree that Khan should be detained as a special patient at the Mason clinic, a psychiatric unit.

She declared him not guilty by reason of insaity, and allowed his name suppression to lapse.

Police said at the time of the killing that it was not known if the two men knew each other.

“Police are supporting the victim’s family at this difficult time and our thoughts are with them as they grieve the loss of a much-loved family member,” said detective and senior sergeant Tom Gollan of Counties Manukau Police.