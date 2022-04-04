Eight police cars were visible outside the South Auckland lodge. Photo / Bevan Conley

A 37-year-old man charged with assault in a murder investigation in South Auckland was remanded in custody when he appeared in Manukau District Court today.

The man has interim name suppression.

Police were called to a boarding house in Abiru Crescent, Māngere, just before 4am on Sunday to find a 49-year-old man critically injured.

He received medical attention from emergency services but died at the scene.

Police were not in a position to release the victim's name yet. A post mortem has been carried out this morning.

A person at the scene told the Herald that while neighbouring properties looked well maintained, the boarding house itself appeared to be "a dump".

Blankets were hung in some windows instead of curtains, and hinges were rusted through or missing while the window frames were rotten.

Photos from the scene show broken washing lines and overgrown lawns, with mattresses, bikes and boxes stashed down the side of the property.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death in Favona is continuing, with a scene examination underway today.

"The investigation remains ongoing and we are unable to rule out further charges being laid," a police spokesperson said.

The accused is due to appear again in the Manukau District Court on April 20.