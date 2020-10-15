Favona, Auckland, murder: Innocent mother shot - the hunt for her killer

Meliame Fisi'ihoi was shot and killed in the early hours of Wednesday, January 15. Photo / Facebook

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Police have appealed for new help to find the killer of a South Auckland grandmother, who was brutally shot dead in her home in January.

Meliame Fisi'ihoi's killers remain at large eight months after her death in her Calthorp Close home in Favona, despite a team of detectives "working tirelessly" on the investigation.

The January killing led Tongan and wider Pasifika communities in the area to report a growing sense of fear among locals at the escalation in gun violence.

Police have distributed pamphlets in the neighbourhood where Meliame Fisi'ihoi, 57, was gunned down. Photo / NZ Police

Police today said they had pinpointed one car as of particular interest to the investigation, but needed the public's help to try and identify, who was behind the wheel.

"The vehicle is a black BMW 320i sedan and is a 2005 – 2009 model," police said.

It was seen travelling from Favona Rd onto James Fletcher Dr, past the intersection with Savill Drive in Mangere.

CCTV footage captured only minutes after the shooting of Mrs Fisi'ihoi, also showed the car speeding towards Otahuhu.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright said she had no doubt there were people who would recognise the BMW and know who was using it around the time of the homicide.

"I urge them to do the right thing, come forward now and contact the Counties Manukau Police," she said.

"We do not have the registration number, but the release of this still photo from the CCTV footage will be significant to people who know the vehicle.

"This may also trigger the suspicions of others who know people connected to the vehicle."

She said investigators would not "until we find those responsible for the senseless

killing of a much loved mother".

The January shooting was the second at the house, with a man related to Fisi'ihoi being critically injured in December.

Auckland Tongan community leader Will 'Ilolahia told the Herald in March, just six weeks after Fisi'ihoi's death, that people were starting to question why there appeared to be no progress in the case.

"It's really, really disappointing. An innocent mum is killed and they can't even find the killer," he said at the time.

"There's not even a development, not even a mugshot. I'm really concerned."

Māngere MP Aupito William Sio also put out a call to the person responsible to do the right thing and come forward.

"Those responsible must be held accountable. If whoever killed her had any respect for their own criminal code, they should immediately come forward and own up to this murder," he said.

Police today encouraged anyone with information relating to Fisi'ihoi's shooting to contact Police on 105 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A video is now available on the Counties Manukau Police Facebook page which

shows the CCTV footage of the vehicle.

They are calling for more urgency from police investigating the case of Meliame Fisi'ihoi before another innocent person ends up dead