Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

'Straight to gunshots': How a US task force killed an Antifa activist

10 minutes to read

Police investigators survey the scene where Michael Forest Reinoehl died in a hail of police bullets. Photo / New York Times

New York Times
By: Evan Hill, Mike Baker, Derek Knowles and Stella Cooper

Michael Reinoehl was on the run.

A few days after a shooting left a far-right Trump supporter dead on the streets of Portland, Oregon, Reinoehl, an Antifa activist who had been named in the news

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.