Man charged with murder of Kiwi firefighter Ian Pullen

A man has been charged with murdering a Kiwi firefighter in New South Wales two years ago.

The body of 43-year-old Ian Pullen was found on the side of the road in Glenridding, just after 5.30am on September 29, 2018.

A man, 29, was arrested at Newcastle Police Station about 10am today

and charged with murder, dangerous driving occasioning death and fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Newcastle Local Court later today.

Pullen had arrived in the Hunter Region to help combat bushfires.

Police launched numerous public appeals into the circumstances of his death and say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 (from within Australia) or via the crimestoppers.com.au website.

- NCA NewsWire