The Coastguard Operations Centre said it was alerted at 9.39am to a vessel that had capsized on the Manukau Bar.
Coastguard Waiuku was immediately dispatched, and an all-stations mayday call was broadcast over VHF. Several nearby boaties responded without hesitation, helping to recover seven people from the water.
Volunteers from Coastguard Waiuku met the assisting vessels at Little Huia to provide first aid and check the wellbeing of those rescued.
“Tragically, one person passed away,” it said in a statement. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to their family and friends during this difficult time.”
Coastguard vessels and the air patrol were stood down between 11am and 11.48am.
The Coastguard said in a statement that bars like the Manukau Bar can be unpredictable and dangerous.
“We encourage all boaties to refresh their knowledge by attending one of our Bar Awareness seminars, held across the country and online.”
In a statement, police thanked volunteers from Coastguard Waiuku, Coastguard Papakura and the Auckland Coastguard Air Patrol for their assistance.