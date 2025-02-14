Police blasted those posting the content.

“Police are aware there may be some images circulating on social media in relation to this morning’s crash,” said a spokesperson.

“We would ask those people to please remember this is someone’s loved one and to remove those images immediately out of respect.”

It is understood the victim’s bike and a car collided – causing him to fall under a truck.

A friend of the truck driver said he was “traumatised” and the man would likely never get over the incident.

“It was not his fault,” he said.

“These things happen and you just cannot stop them.”

Commuters reported seeing distressing scenes from the crash.

“I just drove past this too, got goosebumps. Crying and praying for this family.”

A photo showing backed-up traffic after a fatal crash blocked southbound lanes at the Southern Motorway's Greenlane interchange. Photo / Andrew Topping

Another said: “The sad part was every lane had to turn to one as we drove past and were forced to look. Please be careful today everybody.”

A police spokesperson said the crash happened about 8am and they want to hear from witnesses, including those “who may require welfare referrals” after seeing the crash site.

Witnesses can call 105 and use the reference number P061612219.

“An investigation will commence in due course.”

Last year police slammed “disgusting” livestreams showing the tragic road accident that killed three seasonal workers in Ramarama.

The aftermath was livestreamed to social media, which Counties Manukau Road Policing Manager Inspector Tony Wakelin condemned.

“I saw some of the footage. It was filmed before emergency services arrived, there was close-ups of people deceased in the van and injured lying on the road. I thought it was horrible, as did a lot of my colleagues. That’s not acceptable,” he said at the time.

“I say to the people that are filming that, ‘How would you feel if that was your family?’

“Please refrain from doing that. We had a small element that turned up that were fantastic and offered assistance, then we get another small element that were filming, spreading it live around social media.”

