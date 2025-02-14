The aftermath was livestreamed to social media, which Counties Manukau Road Policing Manager Inspector Tony Wakelin condemned.
“I saw some of the footage. It was filmed before emergency services arrived, there was close-ups of people deceased in the van and injured lying on the road. I thought it was horrible, as did a lot of my colleagues. That’s not acceptable,” he said at the time.
“I say to the people that are filming that, ‘How would you feel if that was your family?’
“Please refrain from doing that. We had a small element that turned up that were fantastic and offered assistance, then we get another small element that were filming, spreading it live around social media.”
