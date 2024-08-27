Tearful survivor speaks from hospital bed

Speaking in Samoan from his hospital bed, he shares the news that like him, two other colleagues in hospital were alive.

Translated, he says: “I’ve got word that they are doing well. Praise God.”

But as he gets to the news about the three killed, he is overcome with emotion and, breaking down, says: “As for the brothers...it’s not easy for me to tell you.”

It appears a truck veered through the wire median barrier and into oncoming traffic on State Highway 1 between Bombay and Ramarama. Image / Supplied

An Auckland-based relative of another survivor told the Herald they had got word that their cousin had been unconscious for some time and had only woken up in the early hours of this morning.

He said they had yet to speak with the young man, but confirmed there had been six people travelling in the van at the time of the crash.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he had not yet been in touch with Samoa’s Prime Minister Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa but wanted to speak to her in person at the Pacific Islands Forum.

Seasonal workers were travelling to Auckland ahead of flight to Samoa

Luxon flies to Tonga to attend that forum later today. “That was a conversation I want to talk to her about personally. I hope to see her tomorrow morning and I’m going to talk to her about it then.”

Samoan media reported that the group had been on their way to Auckland, from the Bay of Plenty, ahead of a flight back to Samoa this week.

The truck involved in the fatal crash in Ramarama yesterday. Photo / Supplied

It is understood the driver of the van was not a seasonal worker but was the uncle of one of the men killed.

Members of the Samoan community in and around New Zealand - and particularly in Auckland - are rallying to help the families of the men killed; as well as offering support to those men recovering in hospital.

A GiveALittle fundraising page has been set up by South Auckland community leader Li’amanaia Lorenzo Kaisara to help the families of the men killed.

The money will be donated to the families to help with funeral service expenses, the page says.

Members of the public, both in Samoa and New Zealand, have taken to social media to pay tribute to those killed.

Police are continuing investigations into the cause of the crash. However, witnesses have said that it appeared the truck involved, which had been travelling south, blew a tyre and crossed onto the northbound side of the motorway - ripping through the barrier wires and hitting the van and other vehicles.

Images from the scene show the median barrier wrapped around the truck’s front wheels.

