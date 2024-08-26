Counties Manukau road policing manager, Inspector Tony Wakelin, said yesterday it appeared the vehicles had collided while travelling in the northbound lanes, but how it happened was still being investigated.

Multi-vehicle crash involving truck closed all lanes of State Highway 1 in South Auckland near Bombay.

“The three deceased were travelling in the same vehicle. This many fatalities at once is shocking and our thoughts go out to all those affected,” Wakelin said.

“Incidents like this are hard on everyone involved and we are making sure there is support in place for those involved, their families, and our staff who have attended the scene.”

Motorist Tamati Cassin, who arrived at the scene shortly after the crash, said he saw three bodies in the van as well as two injured people in another vehicle. Members of the public had run to their aid, he said.

“When it happened, everyone just jumped out of the cars and ran over to the van and the truck, because the truck was pretty badly damaged, and the van with the bodies in there, people just didn’t know what to do, and [they were] just trying to get them out.”

The crash caused lengthy delays in both directions. Photo / Facebook

Cassin said it looked like the truck had been travelling south when it blew a tyre and crossed onto the northbound side, ripping through the barrier wires and hitting a van.

Images from the scene show the median barrier wrapped around the truck’s front wheels, while vehicle wreckage was strewn across the motorway.

Some people were seen tending to the injured near their vehicles, while one passerby was using power tools from his vehicle to free those trapped.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, or who might have dashcam footage.

If you can help, please get in touch on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and reference job number P059766971.