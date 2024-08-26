All lanes of the motorway were closed following the crash, which happened just before 2pm and involved a truck and three other vehicles.
SH1 was still closed late into the night with diversions in place, according to police.
The crash happened between Bombay and Ramarama, closed to the Ramarama off-ramp. As well as the three people killed, one person was critically injured and two others with serious injuries were also taken to hospital.
Counties Manukau road policing manager, Inspector Tony Wakelin, said yesterday it appeared the vehicles had collided while travelling in the northbound lanes, but how it happened was still being investigated.
“The three deceased were travelling in the same vehicle. This many fatalities at once is shocking and our thoughts go out to all those affected,” Wakelin said.
“Incidents like this are hard on everyone involved and we are making sure there is support in place for those involved, their families, and our staff who have attended the scene.”
Motorist Tamati Cassin, who arrived at the scene shortly after the crash, said he saw three bodies in the van as well as two injured people in another vehicle. Members of the public had run to their aid, he said.
“When it happened, everyone just jumped out of the cars and ran over to the van and the truck, because the truck was pretty badly damaged, and the van with the bodies in there, people just didn’t know what to do, and [they were] just trying to get them out.”
Cassin said it looked like the truck had been travelling south when it blew a tyre and crossed onto the northbound side, ripping through the barrier wires and hitting a van.
Images from the scene show the median barrier wrapped around the truck’s front wheels, while vehicle wreckage was strewn across the motorway.
Some people were seen tending to the injured near their vehicles, while one passerby was using power tools from his vehicle to free those trapped.