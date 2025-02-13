Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Motorcyclist dies in Southern Motorway crash, southbound lanes near Greenlane closed

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

All lanes have been forced to close after the crash 8am. Video / NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi - Auckland
  • A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a truck on the Southern Motorway near Greenlane.
  • Police seek witnesses and offer welfare referrals for those affected by the “distressing” scene.
  • Southbound lanes are closed, with traffic diverted and long delays expected.

A motorcyclist has died after a serious crash with a truck that has closed the Southern Motorway southbound near Greenlane this morning.

The motorway is expected to stay closed for at least another two hours, with commuters describing a “distressing” scene.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who saw this morning’s tragic events, including those who might need welfare referrals.

The NZ Transport Agency said a crash was blocking southbound lanes at the Greenlane interchange.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Delay your journey or expect delays and diversions,” NZTA says.

“Consider using an alternative route south.”

Commuters reported seeing distressing scenes from the crash.

“I just drove past this too, got goosebumps. Crying and praying for this family.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Image shows delays after a fatal crash blocked southbound lanes at the Greenlane interchange. Photo / Andrew Topping
Image shows delays after a fatal crash blocked southbound lanes at the Greenlane interchange. Photo / Andrew Topping

Another said: “The sad part was every lane had to turn to one as we drove past and were forced to look. Please be careful today everybody.”

A police spokesperson said the crash happened about 8am and they want to hear from witnesses including those “who may require welfare referrals” after seeing the crash site.

Witnesses can call 105 and use the reference number P061612219.

“An investigation will commence in due course.”

The spokesperson said southbound traffic was being diverted off the motorway at the Greenlane East off-ramp and then would rejoin the traffic via the on-ramp.

“We acknowledge motorists' understanding while important work is carried out at the scene of the fatal crash.

“We continue to encourage motorists to consider alternative routes through the city, including using State Highways 16 and 20.”

According to Google Maps, traffic is backed up all the way into the city, approximately 4.5km.

NZTA has also warned of “long delays” for northbound traffic.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand