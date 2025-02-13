“Delay your journey or expect delays and diversions,” NZTA says.

“Consider using an alternative route south.”

Commuters reported seeing distressing scenes from the crash.

“I just drove past this too, got goosebumps. Crying and praying for this family.”

Image shows delays after a fatal crash blocked southbound lanes at the Greenlane interchange. Photo / Andrew Topping

Another said: “The sad part was every lane had to turn to one as we drove past and were forced to look. Please be careful today everybody.”

A police spokesperson said the crash happened about 8am and they want to hear from witnesses including those “who may require welfare referrals” after seeing the crash site.

Witnesses can call 105 and use the reference number P061612219.

UPDATE 8:55AM

This southbound section of SH1 is likely to remain CLOSED for some time today. Southbound lanes are open after Greenlane, use Tecoma St, Ellerslie Panmure Hwy or Mt Wellington Hwy to travel south. Through-Auckland traffic use the WRR via SH18, SH16 & SH20. ^TP https://t.co/zrHtPu3DWJ — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) February 13, 2025

“An investigation will commence in due course.”

The spokesperson said southbound traffic was being diverted off the motorway at the Greenlane East off-ramp and then would rejoin the traffic via the on-ramp.

“We acknowledge motorists' understanding while important work is carried out at the scene of the fatal crash.

“We continue to encourage motorists to consider alternative routes through the city, including using State Highways 16 and 20.”

According to Google Maps, traffic is backed up all the way into the city, approximately 4.5km.

NZTA has also warned of “long delays” for northbound traffic.

