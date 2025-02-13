- A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a truck on the Southern Motorway near Greenlane.
- Police seek witnesses and offer welfare referrals for those affected by the “distressing” scene.
- Southbound lanes are closed, with traffic diverted and long delays expected.
A motorcyclist has died after a serious crash with a truck that has closed the Southern Motorway southbound near Greenlane this morning.
The motorway is expected to stay closed for at least another two hours, with commuters describing a “distressing” scene.
Police say they want to hear from anyone who saw this morning’s tragic events, including those who might need welfare referrals.
The NZ Transport Agency said a crash was blocking southbound lanes at the Greenlane interchange.