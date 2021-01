A train and car collided in the Wairarapa on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Michael Craig

The driver killed at the scene of a car versus train crash in South Wairarapa on Thursday has now been named.

Police have identified him as Godwell Mahowa, aged 58, from Lower Hutt.

Mahowa died after his car collided with a train at Speedy's Crossing on Western Lake Rd, in South Wairarapa, at about 2pm on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said they were still investigating the circumstances of the crash, and extended their sympathies to Mahowa's family and friends.