Fatal crashes: Two dead in crashes in Wellington, northern Hawke's Bay

The crash happened yesterday on Centennial Highway.

A woman has died from her injuries after her car was engulfed in flames in a crash on Wellington's Centennial Highway yesterday.

The single-car crash, located on the southbound lane under the Newlands bridge over-ramp, was reported to police at 4.45pm on Sunday.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was transported to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition, after her car reportedly caught fire following the crash.

A police spokesperson said the woman had died on Monday morning.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

Meanwhile a person has died in a crash in northern Hawke's Bay.

The two-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 2 at Raupunga about 5.40pm on Sunday night.

A passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene. Another person was injured and flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Police are continuing to make inquiries into the circumstances of the crash.

A diversion was in place at Mohaka Coach Rd on Sunday night, but the road has since been cleared.