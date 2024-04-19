Police are advising motorists to avoid Great North Rd in Grey Lynn in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

One person has died and two more have been seriously hurt in a series of overnight crashes around the country.

The fatal crash took place on Great North Rd in Grey Lynn, Auckland about 3.35am today and involved two cars.

“One person sadly passed away at the scene,” police said.

Serious crash investigators are carrying out a scene examination, with motorists advised to avoid the area as the road is blocked.

Two others were seriously hurt and another moderately injured in Wellington’s central city when the car they were in hit a tree on Jervois Quay about 12.40am.

The two seriously hurt motorists were taken to hospital, where the condition of one worsened and this person is now in a critical but stable condition, police said.

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified, police said.

A third crash occurred in the Bay of Plenty on Te Matai Rod in Te Ranga at around 5.45am today in which a vehicle rolled.

One person was assessed for minor injuries and the vehicle is no longer blocking the road, police said.



