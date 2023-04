One person has died following a crash on State Highway 2 near Takapau close to midnight. Photo / NZME

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 2 near Takapau overnight Thursday.

A police statement said it appeared a single vehicle collided with a power pole at about 12.10am.

“Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene,” the statement said

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.”