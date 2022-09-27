The crash happened at the intersection of Queen St East and Oxford St. Photo / Google Maps

A witness to the fatal crash between a truck and a pedestrian using a walking frame in Levin yesterday has described the tragedy.

Earlier reports said a vehicle and a mobility scooter had collided, but police today said the victim was actually using a walking frame.

The crash happened at the intersection of Oxford St and Queen St East on Levin's main road about 2.20pm yesterday.

The witness, who did not want to be named, said she was in her car at the intersection as traffic waited for the crossing light to end.

She didn't see the pedestrian but saw the aftermath as the truck began moving at the green light.

"It was a truck and trailer, high cab.

"The crossing time had well finished and all pedestrians had crossed."

The truck was turning right on a green arrow when the crash happened, she said.

"Everyone started shouting out . . . the poor man was devastated."

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden said the crash happened at the centre of Levin in an area with high traffic volumes and many heavy vehicles coming through.

"Around that intersection it's very busy all the time."

Wanden did not know the details of the incident, but said it was "very tragic".

"People just need to be aware and careful . . . they need to make sure they're observing all the traffic light signals.

"Whether it's human error or driver error or whatever, it just highlights that we all need to be really careful around major intersections like that."

There had been some incidents with pedestrians at the intersection over the years, but none as bad as this, he said.

Police confirmed they have not laid any charges and are not ready yet to release the name of the dead pedestrian.