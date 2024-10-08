“It’s pretty rough to be honest… about four of our guys witnessed it, and they’ve all been offered counselling.

“We hire experts to do these jobs, but in this industry, these incidents do occur,” he said.

The Whiteman family has started a Givealittle to help cover funeral costs. They “desperately want to give him the send-off he deserves”.

“Unfortunately, the family is unable to cover the costs of his funeral,” they said on Givealittle.

Photo / Google Maps.

The page, created by Whiteman’s father Bruce, and Aunty Kaye, describes him as a “young man who was dedicated and devoted to his job”.

“He would talk about his workday in and day out to anyone that would listen, the passion in his voice was admirable,” they said.

“Sadly, on Friday he didn’t make it home.”

Whiteman was a “loved father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and work colleague”.

“Any donations to ensure Brian is sent off this earth in an environment filled with love, we would be forever grateful.

“We are desperate to give him the send-off & farewell he deserves, surrounded by his friends and family,” the Givealittle said.

The money will go directly to the funeral home to help cover costs.

Whiteman’s death was reported to police at 9.15 am on Friday.

A former tyre fitter, who’d spent a decade in the industry, said large tyres such as those found on cranes had been known to flip fleet trucks with the force of their explosions if they burst.

The man, who did not want to be named, said the volume inside the tyre was the main concern, and the force of the compressed air was just one danger. There was also a risk rings from the assembly into which the tyre fitted could be sent flying.

Hato Hone St John was called to the scene at 9.14am.

A Worksafe spokesperson said an investigation into the death had been opened.

“Our investigators are heading to the scene to gather evidence to understand the circumstances.

“WorkSafe extends its sympathy to the whānau, friends and colleagues of the worker.”

