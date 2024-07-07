Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Farmy Army: Retired Central Hawke’s Bay farmer named Rural Hero at Primary Industry Awards for cyclone recovery work

Michaela Gower
By
2 mins to read
Hawke's Bay Today photographers Warren Buckland and Paul Taylor recall some of the events they covered as Cyclone Gabrielle slammed into the region.

Some heroes wear capes, others put on gumboots, buckle up a fencing pouch and get to work in the mud after a severe weather event.

Former farmer and retiree from Pourerere in Central Hawke’s Bay Alastair Macgregor was named ‘Rural Hero of the Year’ for more than 200 hours of cyclone recovery work, at the sixth annual Primary Industries New Zealand Awards presented at Wellington’s Tākina Convention Centre.

Macgregor said he was reluctant, but accepted the award on behalf of the Farmy Army, a group coordinated by Federated Farmers that includes skilled farmers who help other farmers in adverse events.

He said it was a “no brainer” to come out of retirement and help on farms around Hawke’s Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle.

“I saw some terrible stuff, not only on the farm but the toll it took on the families as well - a lot of them didn’t know where to go from there.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

When calculated it turned out Macgregor had done over 200 hours of re-fencing work.

Alastair Macgregor said he would still be out fencing if he was needed.
Alastair Macgregor said he would still be out fencing if he was needed.

The 73-year-old said he had the skills and knew they could be put to good use.

“I still do a bit of general work here and there to keep my hand in and when the Farmy Army thing came along it just fitted the bill perfectly - I enjoyed the work.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Macgregor helped Waipukurau farmers with clean-up and then did six trips to Tutira to help with fencing.

He would be away for days at a time, staying at the Guthrie Smith Arboretum and Education Centre.

During his farming career Macgregor said he “dodged most bad things apart from the odd bad lambing”, so wanted to give back to those in need.

“I know what people go through and when you saw the devastation it was a no-brainer for me.”

Retired farmer Alastair Macgregor was named Rural Hero of the Year at the 2024 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards.
Retired farmer Alastair Macgregor was named Rural Hero of the Year at the 2024 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards.

Macgregor said he still had fencing gear and had plenty of time so it was only natural to help despite only being able to spend two to three days at each farm.

“If it was still going I would still be there today, I got a lot of satisfaction out of helping everyone.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand