Some heroes wear capes, others put on gumboots, buckle up a fencing pouch and get to work in the mud after a severe weather event.
Former farmer and retiree from Pourerere in Central Hawke’s Bay Alastair Macgregor was named ‘Rural Hero of the Year’ for more than 200 hours of cyclone recovery work, at the sixth annual Primary Industries New Zealand Awards presented at Wellington’s Tākina Convention Centre.
Macgregor said he was reluctant, but accepted the award on behalf of the Farmy Army, a group coordinated by Federated Farmers that includes skilled farmers who help other farmers in adverse events.
He said it was a “no brainer” to come out of retirement and help on farms around Hawke’s Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle.
“I saw some terrible stuff, not only on the farm but the toll it took on the families as well - a lot of them didn’t know where to go from there.”