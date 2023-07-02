Tūtira farmer Bruce McMillan stands by an example of the flooding around Lake Tūtira. He's frustrated as to why more action hasn't been taken. Photo / Warren Buckland

Once a haven for native trees and pristine water, the area around Lake Tūtira in Hawke’s Bay now sits in a state of flooded disrepair after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) - a key stakeholder in the area’s upkeep - said it was aware of the high water levels but has faced significant access issues that have created a barrier to recovery.

Local farmer Blue McMillan owns farmland on the south side of the lake and now struggles to get to his livestock without having to go over a hill due to the flooding.

He said that a lack of viable action from those responsible for the area was nothing new, and this infuriated many locals.

“I think it’s at a stalemate,” McMillan said.

“The recent rain events have escalated things and the maintenance hasn’t been done for a number of years.”

He has had discussions with HBRC representatives, but told Hawke’s Bay Today he feels like the conversations are going around in circles.

“No one’s been accountable and someone has to be accountable. We’ve all had a gutsful.”

HBRC asset management Chris Dolley said a variety of agencies were involved in the clean-up process.

“We have been working with DoC [the Department of Conservation], police, [Waka Kotahi] NZTA and landowners regarding the ongoing high water levels,” he said.

Dolley confirmed an inspection of assets had been undertaken in the area and that access issues were still hampering the recovery.

Native trees that had been planted around the lakes have also been drowned, many having been planted by schools and community groups.

An HBRC spokeswoman said DoC had also been significantly affected as the owner of the main entrance and large parts of the Lake Tūtira edge.

McMillan said he had often taken it upon himself to help maintain the lake and its surrounding areas.

He said many officials involved in the upkeep of the lakes over the years didn’t have an understanding of the history of the area or the people that lived there.

“There are too many people involved, I think,” he said.

There have also been issues with the air curtain installed at Waikōpiro Lake to prevent algal bloom, which has been inactive since the cyclone. McMillan said he believed this had made things worse as time passed.

“It’s been in there now for a number of years and it’s not fit for purpose. I don’t think it has done anything, to be quite honest. All I think it did was disturb the bottom and keep the lake cloudy.”

He said there were discussions in the past around funding to put an outlet between Lake Tūtira and surrounding smaller lakes to help with flow and levels.

“If they had an outlet, there would be so many benefits from it.”

Blue McMillan says conversations around Lake Tūtira and its surrounds are going around in circles. Photo / Warren Buckland

McMillan questioned why HBRC could not put more effective resources into the area and why future-proofing hadn’t been done after all these years.

He said local residents intend to have a meeting about the situation in the coming week.

Hawke’s Bay Today put more questions to HBRC about the situation at Lake Tūtira, including questions about the air curtain and the possibility of a new outlet.

The spokeswoman said they were working on getting more information to answer Hawke’s Bay Today’s questions.

