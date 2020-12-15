Farmhand was five times over alcohol limit when he crashed, died

By RNZ
A coroner has found a farmhand was five times over the legal limit when he crashed his car and died in South Canterbury in November last year.
Thomas Jacob Goodman - who was 29 - was driving home alone following after-work drinks.
He was thrown out of his car windscreen after it left the road and rolled down a bank off a rural Waimate road.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Read More
- Pregnant woman caught drink driving twice in two hours - NZ Herald
- Drink-driving limit: Too many people wrongly believe three drinks is okay - NZ Herald
- Police disappointed with Canterbury drink drivers - NZ Herald
- 'Highest reading in my 10 years': Canterbury driver caught at 6x the legal alcohol limit - NZ H...
Goodman's employer told investigators he only had three or four beers as he was leaving Mount Parker Farms about 10pm at night.
Cannabis was also found to be a factor in the accident.
A coroner's inquest found the crash could have been prevented if he had adhered to basic road safety rules and had not driven while under the influence.
- RNZ