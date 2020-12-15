Farmhand was five times over alcohol limit when he crashed, died

Photo / 123RF

By RNZ

A coroner has found a farmhand was five times over the legal limit when he crashed his car and died in South Canterbury in November last year.

Thomas Jacob Goodman - who was 29 - was driving home alone following after-work drinks.

He was thrown out of his car windscreen after it left the road and rolled down a bank off a rural Waimate road.

Goodman's employer told investigators he only had three or four beers as he was leaving Mount Parker Farms about 10pm at night.

Cannabis was also found to be a factor in the accident.

A coroner's inquest found the crash could have been prevented if he had adhered to basic road safety rules and had not driven while under the influence.

