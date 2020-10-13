'Highest reading in my 10 years': Canterbury driver caught at 6x the legal alcohol limit

Police pulled over a Canterbury motorist because of the way she was driving. Photo / File

A Canterbury woman has been caught driving six times the legal breath alcohol limit.

Police spotted the car weaving in and out of its lane on Lowes Rd in Rolleston at about 8pm on Monday.

Constable Blair Croucher of the Darfield Police said he saw the car indicating 500m before a right turn and decided to perform a roadside stop.

The woman, a 30-year-old Rolleston resident, recorded a breath alcohol level of 1511mcg, six times the legal limit of 250mcg.

"It was the highest reading in my 10 years as a police officer," Croucher said.

The woman instantly lost her license for 28 days and will appear in the Christchurch District Court next month.

Croucher said she is likely to face further penalties from the court.

The woman admitted to police that she is an alcoholic and officers offered her support in dealing with it, which she declined.

It is an extremely disappointing situation for police, Croucher said.

"We have seen an increase in high alcohol readings in Selwyn over the last month or so.

"We are increasing our presence so be prepared to be stopped by police."

Croucher said he will be requesting an order through the courts for her to attend and complete an intensive stop-alcohol programme upon conviction.

• If you or someone you know needs support and treatment to reduce their alcohol intake, call the Alcohol Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, visit their website, or free txt 8681 for confidential advice.