Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Farmers, marae, councils among those concerned by major overhaul of drinking water

7 minutes to read
The new law was sparked by a gastro outbreak in Havelock North in 2016, which led to outrage in the community. Photo / File

The new law was sparked by a gastro outbreak in Havelock North in 2016, which led to outrage in the community. Photo / File

Jason Walls
By:

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Federated Farmers has "significant concerns" with parts of a major water bill, aimed at overhauling the way New Zealand's drinking water safety standards are managed.

So too do many marae representatives, who are sounding the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.