A Southland farm worker who died after he was trapped underneath a hay baler has been named.
He was Daryl David Rolton, of Edendale.
The 58-year-old was working on a farm near Centre Hill Rd, between Te Anau and Mossburn, on Saturday.
Senior Constable Andy Grant of Te Anau police said he was found trapped underneath the rear section of a large farm round hay baler.
Police said today the death was not suspicious and the matter had been referred to the Department of Labour.
- NZPA
Farm worker dies in hay baler accident
