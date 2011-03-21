Advertisement
Farm worker dies in hay baler accident

NZPA
Photo / ThinkStock

A Southland farm worker who died after he was trapped underneath a hay baler has been named.

He was Daryl David Rolton, of Edendale.

The 58-year-old was working on a farm near Centre Hill Rd, between Te Anau and Mossburn, on Saturday.

Senior Constable Andy Grant of Te Anau police said he was found trapped underneath the rear section of a large farm round hay baler.

Police said today the death was not suspicious and the matter had been referred to the Department of Labour.

