Farm worker dies in hay baler accident

A Southland farm worker who died after he was trapped underneath a hay baler has been named.



He was Daryl David Rolton, of Edendale.



The 58-year-old was working on a farm near Centre Hill Rd, between Te Anau and Mossburn, on Saturday.



Senior Constable Andy Grant of Te Anau police said he was found trapped underneath the rear section of a large farm round hay baler.



Police said today the death was not suspicious and the matter had been referred to the Department of Labour.



