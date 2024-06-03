People struggling to get a good night’s sleep can learn about the reasons why at a free Sleep Workshop in Kaitāia next week

Sleep seminar

People having trouble sleeping can discover the keys to unlocking restful nights and energised days at a free workshoop in Kaitāia next week.

Organised by Te Hiku Business Boosters, the Sleep Workshop is on June 12, from 10am to 11.30am at Kaitāia Digital Hub.

This interactive session will delve into the science of sleep, uncovering the fascinating mechanisms that control our restful sleep. Our experienced facilitators will guide you through evidence-based practices and personalised tips to address common sleep challenges.

Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the importance of sleep, from its impact on cognitive function and productivity to its influence on mood and overall wellbeing.

For more info on the sleep workshop.

Review meeting reset

Due to staffing resources, FNDC did not host a Te Arotake Whakaahuatanga Tangata/The Representation Review 2024 meeting at Kaitāia Market on Saturday.

However, council staff will be at Te Ahu Kaitāia Service Centre on Friday, June 14, from 10am - 1pm to kōrero instead.

For more info on the representation review.

Man dies in crash

A man died after the vehicle he was driving rolled on a bend and crashed into trees in Kaikohe. Emergency Services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Te Pua Rd, near State Highway 1, at about 5.30pm on Saturday. A police spokesperson said the man was heading northbound towards Okaihau when his vehicle rolled on a “gentle” bend and hit trees. The male died from critical injuries at the scene.

Person injured

A person with serious injuries was airlifted to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Waimamaku, Far North.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Pokas Rd around 9am on Friday.

The Advocate understands that a man and his dog were trapped in the vehicle after his four-wheel drive vehicle flipped over. They were later taken out by firefighters and treated by St John staff and SPCA.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Reunion in 2025

It was originally hoped that the Okaihau and District Schools’ 150th Reunion would be over Labour Weekend this year.

However, due to the planning time needed for an event of this nature, the date has been set for Labour Weekend 2025. Further details will follow once finalised.



