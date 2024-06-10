A donation from the Rapid Relief Team, above, will help screen newborn Northland babies for potential heart issues.

Heartfelt donation

A donation from the Rapid Relief Team will help screen newborn Northland babies for potential heart issues.

The team donated 15 pulse oximeters, valued at $19,500, to allow every Northland newborn infant to be tested.

Pulse oximetry is a simple and painless test, measuring oxygen level in the blood, that can help spot congenital heart defects in newborn babies. Most can be fixed with surgery, if diagnosis and intervention is timely.

The Rapid Relief Team is led by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church and global director Danny Blampied hoped the investment would see Northland babies get the best start in life.

Bay disorder

A large group of people were involved in a disorder incident in Paihia in the early hours of Sunday morning. The incident on Kings Road at 12.35am hurt at least one person, who was taken by ambulance to Bay of Islands Hospital in a moderate condition, Hato Hone St John said. A police spokesperson said the group dispersed before police arrived and officers are now making inquiries to find out what happened.

Nurses on tour

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation’s Ratio Justice Bus Tour will be in the Far North today and tomorrow. The tour, which is visiting many towns across the country this month, is to raise awareness of the health crisis facing the country. NZNO is calling on the Government to increase health funding and implement culturally appropriate nurse-to-patient and midwife-to-patient ratios in all health care settings. The bus will today be at Kerikeri Domain from 8-11am; Waipapa’s Klinac Lane from 10-11am; and Kaitāia Town Square from 10.30am-1.30pm. On Wednesday it will be at Kaikohe’s Broadway Health from 10.30am-1.30pm.

New contractor

Citycare Property will begin managing Far North District Council’s community facilities next month. The company takes over from Green By Nature, formerly Recreational Services Ltd, from July 1 to work on a full range of maintenance services including reserve mowing, garden and playground maintenance, toilet facilities, litter control, town centre pavement cleaning and grave digging in all three Far North wards. Citycare Property’s contract will be frequency-based, meaning up-to-date maintenance schedules will be available for activities such as mowing.

Tree scammer?

Top Energy is warning people in Kaikohe that a man and woman have been door-knocking claiming to represent Top Energy and offering to cut down trees for free. If you think someone is not who they say they are, ask for credentials and ring Top Energy on 0800 867 363 to double check.

Cello and piano combine

A unique cello and piano repertoire is coming to Kerikeri’s Turner Centre when cellist Andrew Joyce and concert pianist Dr Jian Liu perform. The concert is presented by Aroha Music Society, in partnership with Chamber Music NZ, showcasing music from the UK, China and New Zealand. They will perform at the Turner Centre on June 23 at 3pm, go to chambermusic.co.nz for details.



