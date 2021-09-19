Far North motorists asked to avoid Broadwood after serious crash involving logging truck

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Broadwood this morning. Photo / File

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Broadwood this morning. Photo / File

Motorists are asked to avoid the Broadwood area after a person was killed when a logging truck rolled on the Twin Coast Highway in the Far North.

Sergeant Ryan Gray, of Northland Police, said the logging truck rolled on Broadwood Rd, around 16km from State Highway 1 near Mangamuka, around 8.30am on Monday.

One of the truck's occupants sadly died at the scene of the crash, between Grounds Rd and Paponga Rd.

A second person with moderate injuries was taken by ambulance to Kaitaia Hospital.

Gray urged motorist to avoid travel through Broadwood if possible.

Detours are in place on Broadwood Rd but delays could be expected while the Serious Crash Unit and Commercial Vehicle Safety Team examined the scene as part of an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.