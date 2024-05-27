A large group attended the Far North District Council’s extraordinary meeting on Thursday to support calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

A large group attended the Far North District Council’s extraordinary meeting on Thursday to support calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Far North District councillors have taken a stand on two controversial and high profile issues - one half a world away and the other here in New Zealand.

At an extraordinary meeting on Thursday the council voted to call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza while also condemning violence and terror against civilians on both sides of the conflict and also to oppose the coalition Government’s bid to disestablish Māori wards.

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania introduced a notice of motion for Thursday’s extraordinary meeting calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and to endorse a letter to be sent to the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to show its support and call for peace.

Elected members passed a motion calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza while also condemning violence and terror against civilians on both sides of the conflict.

The war in Gaza started after Palestinian group Hamas launched an unprecedented raid into Israel on October 7. Hamas fighters stormed communities along Israel’s southern fence with Gaza. At least 1139 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the attack, and about 240 others were seized as captives and taken back into Gaza.

Israel then launched a major offensive against Hamas in Gaza that has since turned much of the country to rubble and killed an estimated 35,500 Palestinians, many women and children. Israel is also about to launch a major offensive against the Gaza city of Rafah and the situation has led to widespread global condemnation of the continued offensive.

Tepania said introducing a notice of motion follows the leadership and example being set by fellow councils around Aotearoa including Canterbury Regional Council, Christchurch City, Nelson City and Whanganui District to name a few.

“It has been horrifying to see the human toll of innocent bystanders, especially tamariki.”

A packed public gallery at last Thursday’s FNDC meeting which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

“The Far North calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza is a small gesture that we can do from this side of the world to lend our voice to seeking peace while at the same time showing the leadership of our nation that we support continued global pressure for resolution of this conflict.”

Around 60 members of the public turned out to support the motion tabled by Tepania. Councillors also endorsed sending the motion to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to “show our support and call for peace”.

Councillors also agreed to call for the immediate release of all hostages and to allow international aid to be allowed into Gaza.

At the same meeting, councillors agreed to oppose the coalition Government’s bid to disestablish Māori wards and sign a letter by Local Government New Zealand, along with many other councils in Aotearoa, asking the Government to rethink its policy.

The Government is proposing legislation that will require the Far North District Council to either disestablish its Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori ward or hold a binding poll of all Far North electors to disestablish or retain the ward at the 2025 local elections.

FNDC has already resolved not to disestablish its Māori ward, and it estimates that a binding poll alongside the local elections could cost up to $10,000.

“Signing this joint letter will show sector-wide support alongside the other 44 councils that have established Māori wards or constituencies who will also be affected by the proposed legislative change,” Tepania said in his notice of motion.



