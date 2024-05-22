Far North Mayor Moko Tepania will ask that the council calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday.

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania will ask that the council calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday.

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania wants his council to for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza at an extraordinary meeting to stop the killing of innocent people and children in the conflict.

Tepania has introduced a notice of motion for Thursday’s extraordinary Far North District council meeting calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and endorse a letter to be sent to the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to show our support and call for peace.

The war in Gaza started after Palestinian group Hamas launched an unprecedented raid into Israel on October 7. Hamas fighters stormed communities along Israel’s southern fence with Gaza. At least 1139 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the attack, and about 240 others were seized as captives and taken back into Gaza.

Israel then launched a major offensive against Hamas in Gaza that has since turned much of the country to rubble and an estimated 35,500 Palestinians have been killed, many women and children.

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on buildings near the separating wall between Egypt and Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, earlier this month. Photo / AP

Israel is also about to launch a major offensive against the Gaza city of Rafah and the situation has lead to widespread global condemnation of the continued offensive and deaths.

Tepania said introducing a notice of motion follows the leadership and example being set by fellow councils around Aotearoa including Canterbury Region, Christchurch City, Nelson City and Whanganui District to name a few.

“It has been horrifying to see the human toll of innocent bystanders, especially tamariki,” he said.

“The Far North calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza is a small gesture that we can do from this side of the world to lend our voice to seeking peace while at the same time showing the leadership of our nation that we support continued global pressure for resolution of this conflict.”

The motion to be presented to the 10am meeting on Thursday says: “The conflict in Gaza is a humanitarian crisis with horrific civilian casualties. This motion follows the leadership of other councils in New Zealand calling for a ceasefire and is one small way that the Far North District Council can play its part in striving for peace. I commend this notice of motion to council.”



