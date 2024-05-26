Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden has joined 51 other mayors in asking for decision-making regarding representation to remain in local hands.

Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden is one of 51 mayors and chairpersons, along with Local Government NZ, advocating for local decision-making regarding the imminent introduction of poll provisions on Māori wards that single out these wards for special treatment. “For us it is about fair and equitable representation in our communities,” Mayor Bernie said.

The Government’s plan to mandate polls for Māori wards and constituencies is considered an overreach on local decision-making. “Current legislation already requires councils to seek input from their communities as to the make-up of wards and representation” the mayor said.

The signal from LGNZ and the mayors and chairpersons who supported the letter is clear in that Māori wards and constituencies should be treated the same as any other ward, and not be subject to special poll provisions. This was unfair and did not put all wards (general, rural and Māori) on the same playing field.

“Although the legislation has already had its first reading in Parliament, we’re calling on the Government to rethink this approach,” said Mayor Bernie. “Local councils should be empowered to make decisions about representation in consultation with their community as we are best placed to do this.”

He said Horowhenua District Council was committed to fair representation for all and committed to ensuring local voices are heard and respected. “We believe that central Government should trust councils to make the right decisions, together for their communities.”