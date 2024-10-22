The clowns’ laughter masks the screams of children, wild animals have turned on their tamers, and the Freaks’ Cage has been opened, unleashing horrors through the carnival’s shadowy alleys.

Those who are brave enough are invited to come and explore the Twisted Carnival with two separate events offering different levels of scare.

Each session will last approximately 15 minutes with a maximum of 20 participants per group. Tickets are available on Eventfinda for $5 per person or $15 for a group of four. Limited door sales will be offered at $8 per person or $20 for a group of four.

Pre-purchased tickets will be a priority, so people are encouraged to book ahead. Tickets are limited and spaces are not guaranteed.

If the experience becomes too frightening, staff will be on hand to accompany the affected participants outside.

Families, younger children, and those who like their spines tingled rather than freaked out, should book in to the Fright Session, running from 5pm to 7.30.

The event offers spooky but fun chills, with the Youth Space doors opening at 4.30pm ready for the first tour at 5pm.

For the braver, older or just downright foolhardy, the Terror Session, from 8pm to 10pm, is designed for older tamariki (12+), rangatahi and adults who are ready to face the full terror of the twisted experience.

On the evening of Halloween itself, MAVTech’s Candlelight Cinema in Foxton could be just the way to chill out and be chilled.

Supported by Horowhenua District Council, the free double-feature film event is a perfect way to wind down the spooky season.

Doors open at 5pm and the first film, 2012′s ‘Hotel Transylvania’, will start at 6pm, providing a fun, light-hearted watch for families and kids.

As night falls, things will take a creepier turn with the 1958 horror classic ‘Horror of Dracula’ at 8pm. The perfect old-school fright for true Halloween enthusiasts.

Entry to the cinema is free, with complimentary popcorn available. Grab a blanket, bring your friends, and enjoy a relaxing Halloween movie night in the heart of Foxton.

Arrive early at 5pm for a special treat and experience 19th-century ‘ghost photography’ and capture your own spooky spirit photo.

For more information, visit horowhenua.govt.nz/Events or call 06 366 0999.