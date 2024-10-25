Advertisement
Levin homicide investigation: Man found dead named as Robert Nattie Albert

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
A homicide investigation was launched after Robert Nattie Albert was found dead in a building at Muaūpoko Park near Lake Horowhenua. Photo / Google Maps

A man found dead in a Levin park last week was Robert Nattie Albert, 56, of Horowhenua.

A homicide investigation was launched after Albert was found dead in a building at Muaūpoko Park near Lake Horowhenua on October 17, police said.

The building, understood to be the same building where Albert was found, burnt down yesterday, Stuff has reported.

A fire investigator and police were at the scene on Thursday morning and officers told Stuff it was too early to comment about what happened.

A funeral was held for Albert at Ngāti Huia marae on Tuesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said police had heard from members of the public who were in the Lake Horowhenua area on Wednesday, October 16 and Thursday, October 17 October.

“Footage from the surrounding areas has also been obtained and analysed to identify the movements of vehicles and people in the area.

“We would still like to hear from anyone who was in the Lake Horowhenua area that hasn’t yet spoken to us,” Thompson said.

If you have any information that could help police call 105 and use the reference number 241017/7823.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.




