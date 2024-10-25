A homicide investigation was launched after Robert Nattie Albert was found dead in a building at Muaūpoko Park near Lake Horowhenua. Photo / Google Maps

A man found dead in a Levin park last week was Robert Nattie Albert, 56, of Horowhenua.

A homicide investigation was launched after Albert was found dead in a building at Muaūpoko Park near Lake Horowhenua on October 17, police said.

The building, understood to be the same building where Albert was found, burnt down yesterday, Stuff has reported.

A fire investigator and police were at the scene on Thursday morning and officers told Stuff it was too early to comment about what happened.

A funeral was held for Albert at Ngāti Huia marae on Tuesday.