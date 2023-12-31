The Northland community have extended their condolences to the family involved in a tragic ATV accident.

Heart-felt condolences and aroha are being extended to the “distraught” Northland family who lost two whānau members during a tragic ATV accident on Friday.

A rāhui that was placed on the Far North stream where the ATV-style vehicle carrying six people rolled into will also be lifted in another week, hapū say.

Emergency services and two rescue helicopters rushed to the Fern Flat Rd address in Peria, east of Kaitāia soon after the accident which happened about 5.15pm on December 29.

Police recovered two bodies from the swollen Waikāinga Stream the following day.

The area is a popular swimming hole, with a rural gravel road running alongside it. There is a 6m sheer drop off the road into the water.

The driver of the ATV (all-terrain vehicle) and three others who made it out of the water were taken to hospital with minor and moderate injuries.

A police family liaison officer said the family didn’t want to comment.

A rāhui was placed on stream from Shephards Rd to the Pēria Saleyards bridge barring anyone from swimming or fishing.

Kāumātua from the local Kauhanga marae and Te Paatu [ki Kauhanga] hapū said it would be lifted on January 7 at 9am.

The marae extended their sincere aroha to the whānau.

Chairwoman Ngaire Tauhara-White said local hapū were offering their support and love at this difficult time.

Kaumātua performed a karakia for the family, the children who passed away, and the divers and emergency services, yesterday at the scene, she said.

The family were present and were “very distraught and emotional”, Tauhara-White said.

She thanked the search and rescue team, police and emergency services who assisted, and members of the community who offered their support.

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania sent his aroha and prayers to the whānau.

“We are hugely appreciative of responders and the incredible work they do,” he said.

“With thousands of manuhiri [guests and visitors] joining Far Northerners over the break I ask whānau to take extra care when enjoying our district.”

Far North Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford extended her thoughts and prayers to the whānau.

Police are making inquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

