The family of a 21-year-old Kiwi woman holidaying in Bali have issued a public plea after she was reported missing – revealing the “unusual” sign that has them concerned for her safety.
Kaya Awhitu, originally from Papamoa, travelled to Bali on Thursday last week, but has not been heard from since Sunday, in what her family has described as “out of the ordinary”.
“This is not like her!! We are so worried,” her family wrote on social media in a plea for information about her whereabouts.
“If anyone knows authorities over in Bali we can contact for help, please message me.”