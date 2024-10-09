Advertisement
Family’s plea after 21-year-old Kiwi woman Kaya Awhitu disappears holidaying in Bali

NZ Herald
The family of a 21-year-old Kiwi woman holidaying in Bali have issued a public plea after she was reported missing – revealing the “unusual” sign that has them concerned for her safety.

Kaya Awhitu, originally from Papamoa, travelled to Bali on Thursday last week, but has not been heard from since Sunday, in what her family has described as “out of the ordinary”.

“This is not like her!! We are so worried,” her family wrote on social media in a plea for information about her whereabouts.

“If anyone knows authorities over in Bali we can contact for help, please message me.”

She was reportedly last seen at the Udara Hideaway Villa in Nusa Pendia, an island off the main island accessible by a 30-minute speed boat ride.

Kaya Awhitu's family says she has not been heard from since Sunday.
In a video posted on Facebook, a family member said Awhitu had not made contact with anyone since Sunday.

“We know there’s activity on her messenger but feel that isn’t her. She may be just having some downtime but this is still unusual.

“We are concerned as this is out of the ordinary for her,” the family member said.

She said they became worried after she failed to meet up with her partner.

“They were supposed to meet up by a barge or something to go to the next place and ... she didn’t turn up.

“He has gone back to the villa where they were staying and everything’s all packed up.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) told the Herald they were aware of reports of a missing woman in Bali.

“The New Zealand Embassy in Jakarta has not been approached for consular assistance.”

