Family's fifth temporary housing in five months, as housing register spikes across Hawke's Bay

TJ Bateup, along with wife Lahana and their three children, recently moved into Bluewater Hotel - their fifth temporary accommodation in just five months. Photo / Warren Buckland

Christian Fuller
Lahana and TJ Bateup have packed up and moved their young family five times in two months.

The novelty of staying in emergency accommodation has well and truly worn off.

What Lahana wants more than

