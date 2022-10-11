Family of missing Marokopa children trying to raise funds for reward

Thomas Phillips has been missing for months with his three young children, Jayda, Ember and Maverick Phillips. Photo / File

The family of three children who has been missing for 10 months is attempting to raise reward money for information on their location.

Marokopa man Tom Phillips and his children - Jayda, 9, Maverick, 7, and Ember, 6 – have been missing since early December. It's suspected Phillips took the children into remote bushland near coastal Marokopa.

Phillips briefly visited a family member in early February for supplies. The children have not been seen.

An older sister of the children has now started a Givealittle page to fundraise for a reward for information that may lead to their safe return.

"As hard as it is to ask the public for their help in this way, we've decided a reward is the most effective way to find the children," the older sister wrote on the page.

"Any amount you are willing to donate is extremely appreciated (and unexpected). We just want our babies home."

Any remaining funds donated will be given to parties which have assisted in the search for the young kids last September, including Waikato Police, Search and Rescue Staff, Waitomo LandSAR, Hamilton LandSAR, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Surf Life Saving New Zealand, ISO Limited, local Kiritihiri Iwi and Community.

In May of this year, Waikato police said they had received information from the community since a renewed appeal for information was featured on Ten 7 Aotearoa programme.

This information included possible sightings of the family in the wider Waitomo area over the past few weeks. A police spokesperson said they would not be providing specific details on the information for operational reasons.

A second possible sighting was of someone who resembled Phillips arriving on a four-wheeler at a local farm around two weeks ago, Newshub reported.

At the time, the children's mother issued a public plea for anyone who knew where Tom and the kids were to contact the police as soon as possible.

"As people can imagine, we are beside ourselves with worry and need more than anything to know the kids are well."

She said the family and police believed Tom and the kids were getting help from someone and that had allowed them to stay off the grid for the past six months.

"Growing and active kids like Jayda, Maverick and Ember need food, clothes, bedding, warm shelter, healthcare and things to keep them occupied - someone will be assisting with all of these things.

This is the second time the father and his children have been missing in recent times. Police and emergency services, iwi and community members searched for the family for 17 days last September before they arrived at Phillips' parents' house.

Phillips was subsequently charged with wasting police resources. His family said he had been staying in a tent in the bush. When he left again in December, police said at the time he was not violating any court orders.

However, Phillips later missed his January court appearance where he was due to face the charge of wasting police resources and Police then issued a warrant for his arrest for failing to show.

Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin pictured at a previous press briefing. Photo / Mike Scott

Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said specific details on the search area or the findings would not be provided at this time.

"If you are sitting on information you think could make a difference, then we urge you to let us know."

Loughrin said police were continuing to work with the wider family and updating them on the inquiries underway.

"This remains an upsetting and stressful time for them while the whereabouts of the children are unknown and we want to be in a position as soon as possible to ensure the children are doing well."

Police asked anyone with information to contact police via 105 and quote file number 211218/5611.