Family in Auckland as their Pakipaki house is destroyed by fire

Firefighters spent more than three and a half hours battling a large house fire in Hastings in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

The family that lives in a house all-but destroyed by fire near Hastings are thought to have been out of the region at the time.

Firefighters spent more than three hours fighting a fire at the house on Old Main Rd, Pakipaki, about 12.52am on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they received multiple calls from the public regarding a "large house fire".

"Upon arrival, the crews found the building well involved on fire," he said.

There were initially reports of somebody inside the building at the time of the fire, according to the spokesman, but all persons were eventually accounted for.

"The cause of the fire was not immediately obvious," the spokesman added.

Seven fire trucks responded to the fire – three from Hastings, three from Napier and one from Heretaunga.

A neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said the occupants, a grandmother and her grandchildren, were not in the house at the time of the fire.

"Fortunately, we discovered nobody was home when the police arrived this morning, which is a relief. They are away up north at a funeral," she said.

The neighbour added that the house, which sits beside the Houngarea Marae, was "such a lovely place" and it was the second fire in the area in roughly 12 months.

"About a year ago, a house just down the road burnt down. They discovered that it was an electrical fault that caused it."

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene, but was not required.

Police said initial indications are that fire was not deliberately lit, but enquiries to determine the circumstances are ongoing.

A police scene guard was in place on Wednesday morning.

